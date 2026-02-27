Sign up
Photo 5320
Home
Growing up Heart Mountain was the view from my bedroom window and our living room and everywhere we went we knew we were home as soon as it came into sight. Miles to go but already home
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
1
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
8382
photos
66
followers
61
following
1457% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
27th February 2026 9:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2026
,
feb26words
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see…
February 27th, 2026
