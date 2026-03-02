Previous
Big Red by pandorasecho
Big Red

As a redhead in Jr High in the seventies it was both my nickname and my favorite gum, or at least tied with blackjack.
Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Jennifer Eurell ace
My husband's nickname too when he was young - for the same reason.
March 3rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha I was always a little red
March 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Well captured! I like my Dentyne Ice.
March 3rd, 2026  
