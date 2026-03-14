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Six by pandorasecho
Photo 5335

Six

A musical
My niece directed at the high school where she teaches drama
It tells of a competition between Henry’s six wives over who had the biggest tragedy.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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