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Firewood by pandorasecho
Photo 5365

Firewood

Shelves on my front porch
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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Pat Knowles ace
All you would need to light a fire there!
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
looks very organised... i really like the bush of flowers. behind.... glorious colour
April 13th, 2026  
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