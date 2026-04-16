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Photo 5368
Wire shelves on wheels
The redwing crock was my grandmothers water supply. She hauled water from thirty miles away at her sister’s ranch house because her own well was too alkali to drink from
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th April 2026 8:35am
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