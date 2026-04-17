Favorite shelf

I forgot that I ordered this book, Paranormal Payback, because I pre-ordered it a long time ago, and it was an absolute delight to find it waiting for me. This has a short story included that I haven’t read yet. That is a miracle just by the mere fact of it existing to be included. Years ago before I wrote a book I was in a group and made friends with a young man named Ronnie, the group was for people who wanted to write books. Ronnie had been going through one of those dark depressive periods where living didn’t seem like a great option anymore and he had decided to take the exit but before he did, for some miraculous reason, he decided to go to one of those meet the Author nights and the author was Jim Butcher, who Writes wonderful stories about a wizard named Harry. Harry Dresden. He also writes other wonderful books (I have a whole bookcase dedicated to only my favorite authors and Jim Butcher has a whole shelf)￼Fortunately my friend got to talk to Jim Butcher and managed to express his hopelessness. The famous author convinced him that he just might have stories himself that nobody else could write, and if he stuck around someday, he might share the stage with Mr. Butcher himself. Well, my friend has written a lot of really good books by now and has shared the stage with Jim and other famous authors, but this one that just came in the mail I have to decide. Do I put it on the Jim Butcher section of my shelf or on the Ronnie section of my shelf. Because my favorite character by my friend Ronnie is Vincent Graves. Vincent keeps waking up in the body of a murdered person with a tattoo on his arm, telling him how many hours he has to solve the murder and now there is a Vincent Graves story included in this anthology with a Jim Butcher story and I am so delighted. Congratulations Ronnie Virdi aka author RR Virdi.