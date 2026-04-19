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Photo 5371
Part of the bedroom walls
And why living in earthquake territory I know there are better than zero odds that I will die buried in my to be read pile
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
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18th April 2026 8:38am
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30-shots2026
,
shelve-it
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very nice,
April 19th, 2026
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