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Part of the bedroom walls by pandorasecho
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Part of the bedroom walls

And why living in earthquake territory I know there are better than zero odds that I will die buried in my to be read pile
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice,
April 19th, 2026  
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