Previous
My books by pandorasecho
Photo 5378

My books

Top right shelf in this includes books I wrote, collections of my school poetry, collections of my holiday letters and some photo albums

The wooden head smells like nutmeg and looks like my dad

The woven basket shoes were a gift from a teacher in China for my someday baby I’d have 6 years later
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
1473% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact