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Books getting pushed out by pandorasecho
Photo 5379

Books getting pushed out

When we moved in this was all novels and textbooks. Now the blue binders are my paint8bgs and there are so many photo albums.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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