Daisy’s corner

Today and well , every day through Sunday is so busy for my girl, and therefore for me too. Twelve years ago today I was on a Tall ship with 60 fifth graders in very stormy seas. My principal on shore got video of the masts touching the waves on each side as the ship rolled and half the kids were puking, and saying they’d rather be in math and why had we spent the year raising money for this. Even the crew was seasick. I don’t, for some reason ever get seasick and neither does my partner teacher and we were sadly taking too much joy in noticing which kids were sick. lol. But we called the trip two hours early and pulled into harbor to stay on board and do sea shanties and look at the collection of historical trade items and practice more on working as a crew with the sails. And my phone buzzed with a text telling me I was soon to be a grandma as her water had broken.



So 12th birthday today, falls on all county band concert. Pretty much an all day trip to the high school for rehearsal, then bring home a friend after school, take them both to the concert at 5:30 (her dad works 5pm-5am) and then it ends at 7. Take the friend home.



Thursday we drive to Medford to see The Outsiders at my niece-o-my-heart’s high school, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the community choir concerts my husband directs and the girl sings in.



So, anyway, happy birthday Daisy. I’m so very glad you made me a grandma a dozen years ago today. It’s been so much fun and so much to love about you girl.