Cave Exploration

So you walk up to the cave entrance we used, but just above, grated over is the hole the original cave explorer used when his dog, Bruno (we did talk about him) followed a bear into the cave. It was 1874 and Elijah Davidson followed his dog in, with only 6 matches in his pocket. When he got in beyond the reach of daylight and burned out his last match he followed the sound of the creek back out.



I’ve been through the caves several times. The first when my 50 year old brother was only 9, but for at least as long as my granddaughter (12) has been alive, and several years before that, I hadn’t been back. And I love caves, from actually spelunking and helping map new areas in college to taking tours from Coast to Coast, in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming and Oregon, plus while in China. I was afraid my muscle contractions and pain had ended those adventures but I decided this year, “if not now, when?” And bought the tickets.



Daisy had never been in a cave, but has loved Minecraft for years and was interested. I did not complete the tour, but I got a lot of it before taking what they call the 110 exit, about 51 minutes through the 90 minute tour. My legs went completely numb, and the lighting was such that when I couldn’t see the wet, uneven stone steps, not being able to feel my legs made me know I was no longer being safe. But you know it wasn’t a fail. I had a blast and where I exited still had a gorgeous trail to explore on my way back down the mountain to the visitors center.