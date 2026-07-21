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Photo 5465
Stargazer Lily
My daughter-in-law gave me this for Mother’s Day in 2025 and that you’re at bloom on August 7 this year it’s 17 earlier, but this year I left the pot in my dining room room
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st July 2026 8:46am
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