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Stargazer Lily by pandorasecho
Photo 5465

Stargazer Lily

My daughter-in-law gave me this for Mother’s Day in 2025 and that you’re at bloom on August 7 this year it’s 17 earlier, but this year I left the pot in my dining room room
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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