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Exploring Sunset Road by pandorasecho
Photo 5466

Exploring Sunset Road

Technically it has a different name, but after our neighbors planted a Christmas Tree Farm, that was never harvested, we only see the sunset if we stroll over to the next road, so my girl re named it and it stuck.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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