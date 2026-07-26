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Previous
Photo 5469
Red Herring Bookstore
A new shop opened today in what was my favorite Mexican restaurant for 35 years
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Dixie Goode
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@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th July 2026 3:15pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
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That's quite a change! Will you be able to sell some of your books here?
July 26th, 2026
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