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Snowy owl by pandorasecho
Photo 5479

Snowy owl

Or the window reflection in the glass over Daisy’s snowy owl drawing.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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