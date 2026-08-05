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Photo 5479
Snowy owl
Or the window reflection in the glass over Daisy’s snowy owl drawing.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th August 2026 7:11pm
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