6 / 365
Flash of red 2020
Every day was my first best friend. A stuffed toy monkey that sat in my mom’s dormitory bed in college before becoming my “Judy” after the chimp In my beloved tv show Daktari.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Album
Challenged
Tags
for2020
