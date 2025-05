Month 16

Watercolor a Day didn’t quite happen, and broke my streak before I reached the end of month 16.

My husband moved out on March 29 and my youngest son got really sick on Easter Sunday and needed round the clock care for 9 days, while his daughter turned 11. It’s been a brutal month “but it’s all going to be alright.”



Thank the good lord for Jelly Roll singing, “I am not ok.”