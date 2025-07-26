Previous
Doodlewash August 2025 by pandorasecho
Doodlewash August 2025


The founder of world watercolor month, Charlie O’Shields has a monthly prompt on Instagram under the doodlewash account and on threads @ doodlewashed if anyone wants to keep painting with a prompt.
