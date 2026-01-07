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World watercolor month by pandorasecho
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World watercolor month

7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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Beverley ace
Simply Awesome... beautiful watercolours Art
July 30th, 2026  
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