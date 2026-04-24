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Three Aprils
Each April since I started doing a painting a day, my yard turns pink and I have painted similar views of the rhododendrons with the cherry blossoms behind
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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