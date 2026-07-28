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August painting challenge words
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Dixie Goode
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@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
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