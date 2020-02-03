Previous
Next
Excited by pandorasecho
Photo 973

Excited

The first day of snow elsewhere gets no more enthusiastic a welcome than a frost that lingers until 10 AM recess here. For some Kinders this was their first time melting their handprint on a table or feeling the sting of cold on their nose.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise