Photo 973
Excited
The first day of snow elsewhere gets no more enthusiastic a welcome than a frost that lingers until 10 AM recess here. For some Kinders this was their first time melting their handprint on a table or feeling the sting of cold on their nose.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
