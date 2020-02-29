Previous
Neighbor dog by pandorasecho
Photo 1000

Neighbor dog

Trying to blend in near the wood box on our front porch. The puppy loves my granddaughter but he’s young and jumpy and terrifies her
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
