Rosie by pandorasecho
Photo 1037

Rosie

Not mine, but the neighborhood queen. Her owner died and the neighbor who she loved to follow died, but both in their 90’s. Now she lives at one house on our street but visits them all.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

