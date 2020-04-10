Sign up
Photo 1041
Keeping busy first try
No school but stories and art ideas shared by both her kindergarten teacher and the local library, have filled our time. The bunny is stamped with a toilet paper roll and the roses with the end of a celery bunch cut off above the roots
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
4213
photos
58
followers
57
following
Tags
april20words
