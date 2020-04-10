Previous
Keeping busy first try by pandorasecho
Photo 1041

Keeping busy first try

No school but stories and art ideas shared by both her kindergarten teacher and the local library, have filled our time. The bunny is stamped with a toilet paper roll and the roses with the end of a celery bunch cut off above the roots
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
