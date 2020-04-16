Previous
Flowers for Dad by pandorasecho
Photo 1047

Flowers for Dad

Daisy trimmed off some flowers and stuck them in her great Aunts vase for her Dad’s birthday at home with no shopping.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
@pandorasecho
Photo Details

