Photo 1228
Rainbows around us
This book started when I had a best friend who was blind but asked things like “what do you mean by red?” And continued when I joined some color challenges here on 365 project
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
rainbow
multimediadixie
Cazzi
ace
It's so hard to describe colours and rainbows. Well done with your book, it sounds inspiring. 🌈
March 5th, 2021
