Rainbows around us by pandorasecho
Rainbows around us

This book started when I had a best friend who was blind but asked things like “what do you mean by red?” And continued when I joined some color challenges here on 365 project
5th March 2021

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
Cazzi
It's so hard to describe colours and rainbows. Well done with your book, it sounds inspiring. 🌈
March 5th, 2021  
