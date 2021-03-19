Previous
Winter by pandorasecho
Photo 1242

Winter

It rained and the wagon filled and then froze and Danbo wondered if it was thick enough to hold his weight. It was warming and the blue sky reflected in the ice so he wasn’t sure.
Dixie Goode

pandorasecho
