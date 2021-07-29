Previous
Dad’s Brother by pandorasecho
Photo 1378

Dad’s Brother

He has dementia but the smile and mannerisms are still all Uncle Russ. These are four screen grabs from his daughter’s live feed on her first visit without glass between them in 15 months.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

