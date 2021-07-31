Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1380
3rd Grade Dream
Based on my overly freckled class photo
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
5029
photos
54
followers
56
following
378% complete
View this month »
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
Latest from all albums
3646
1377
3647
1378
1379
3648
3649
1380
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
projects
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
multimediadixie
