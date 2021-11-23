Previous
Laura by pandorasecho
Photo 1496

Laura

Second child, now the oldest. She is unique and generous and quick to say exactly what is on her mind but then fails to see why that upsets anyone. Don’t get me wrong. I love her and am glad to be part of her family these last 35 years.
23rd November 2021

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
