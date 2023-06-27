Previous
Patchwork Me by pandorasecho
Photo 1984

Patchwork Me

A Storyworth subscription that gave me a question a week for a year as a writing prompt and I wrote about memories and added photos. Not the same as the novels I wrote to sell, more a family story album but I’m delighted with it.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise