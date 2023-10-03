Previous
Inactive by pandorasecho
Photo 2053

Inactive

Yesterday I had a nail pulled out and the tire patched. Today it came unsealed from the wheel.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Okay I hope you don't experience a third one.
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise