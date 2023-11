Wake up

I woke her up and she made it to the living room and fell back to sleep with the dog curled around her head. I packed her lunch and got her breakfast on the table. Went to wake her again and the dog stretched and yawned at me like, “Really?”

Then she rolled over and declared. “Going to school is so much harder than being there. At school there’s always the chance that the work will be fun.”

Last day before thanksgiving break and still has perfect attendance.