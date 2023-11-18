Sign up
Photo 2098
Not lonely
Her girl was at school. So she snuggled in with her elephant to wait.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
Beverley
ace
Wonderful 🤗
November 18th, 2023
