Photo 2279
Granmamere
Ponyo’s mom and dad in the Studio Ghibli movie, Ponyo, are beautiful characters and I had to try to draw them discussing their daughter’s right to choose her own path.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
6998
photos
65
followers
68
following
Tags
drawmermay2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful.
May 16th, 2024
