Granmamere by pandorasecho
Photo 2279

Granmamere

Ponyo’s mom and dad in the Studio Ghibli movie, Ponyo, are beautiful characters and I had to try to draw them discussing their daughter’s right to choose her own path.
Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful.
May 16th, 2024  
