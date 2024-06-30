Previous
Happy heavenly birthday mom by pandorasecho
Photo 2324

Happy heavenly birthday mom

Remembering one 20 years ago when we were together and you soaked up every morsel of attention the Disney employees heaped on you when they spotted the birthday button.
Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
