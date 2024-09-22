Wonderstump Roaf

Previous
The road my house is on used to be a train track for the Hobbs-Wall logging camps and my house is built of a couple cabins from that camp built 160 ish years ago. Today I tried to paint it as it would have looked then. My painting.
