Sequoia in Winter by pandorasecho
Photo 2486

Sequoia in Winter

Here in the Redwood National Park we have never seen snow like they get in the Sequoias. So I saw a photo from Facebook and tried painting from it, but it wasn’t credited by a photographer, just posted by the park.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project.
