Previous
Next
Not quite the same by pandorasecho
Photo 2491

Not quite the same

A friend requested a painting I had made for myself based on where I grew up. I made an extra for her.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful! both pretty awesome
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact