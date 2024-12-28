Previous
Next
Stolen idea by pandorasecho
Photo 2505

Stolen idea

I saw somebody’s painting of a Christmas tree as a stained glass window and decided to try
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact