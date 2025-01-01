Sign up
Photo 2518
Springing into 2025
Following a YouTube tutorial from de Winton Paper Company
I did finish a year of paintings. Not sure if I’ll stick to one a day or to just watercolors but I’m in the habit now.
https://echo-echosvoice.blogspot.com/
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
