Previous
Next
Springing into 2025 by pandorasecho
Photo 2518

Springing into 2025

Following a YouTube tutorial from de Winton Paper Company

I did finish a year of paintings. Not sure if I’ll stick to one a day or to just watercolors but I’m in the habit now.
https://echo-echosvoice.blogspot.com/
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact