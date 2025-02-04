Previous
Lance by pandorasecho
Photo 2552

Lance

My baby brother was captured in an old photo that has seriously faded. So I painted it the way I remember it. And the huge chunk of petrified wood was one my dad and grandpa brought home instead of a deer from one hunting trip.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

