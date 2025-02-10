Sign up
Photo 2558
Photo 2558
Take two
Yesterday’s painting just frustrated me no end so I tried again today from the same reference photo by my friend Robert Jones
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2555
4935
2556
4936
2557
4937
2558
4938
Views
2
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th February 2025 9:40am
