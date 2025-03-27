Previous
Fan art for granddaughter by pandorasecho
Fan art for granddaughter

She loves this moon, so I painted three faces of the moon character “Astro” from Dandy’s World. It’s a fane she plays with her friends
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Dixie Goode

@pandorasecho
Photo Details

