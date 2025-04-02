Sign up
Photo 2609
Fred, Whee-oh and Boo
In my second novel they find an egg and think it is a dragon. But when it hatches the baby imprints on the tiniest monkey and then proceeds to insist on going in every stream or lake but always gets violently ill from the baths he loves.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Tags
duffybarkley
,
goodebooks
