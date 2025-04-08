Previous
Fimo pirate ghost by pandorasecho
Photo 2615

Fimo pirate ghost

I made this thirty years ago with plasticine clay but it was shattered so today I repaired it. The brown ghost used to be pale yellow and glow in the dark
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact