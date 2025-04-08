Sign up
Previous
Photo 2615
Fimo pirate ghost
I made this thirty years ago with plasticine clay but it was shattered so today I repaired it. The brown ghost used to be pale yellow and glow in the dark
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
0
0
Dixie Goode
ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
7690
photos
65
followers
67
following
716% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
projects
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 12:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
