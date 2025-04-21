Sign up
Previous
Photo 2628
Putting brush in the water
It’s been a very stressful filled week and I haven’t kept up the painting a day. I had no inspiration so finally just dipped the brush in the last puddle of old blue watercolors left in my pallet and started.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
1
Dixie Goode
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
Beverley
I’m glad you did this is a beautiful painting… your watercolours are beautiful… I might have said this before…ha ha
April 26th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
Nice. Love the way you've captured the glassy sheen on the vase.
April 26th, 2025
