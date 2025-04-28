Previous
Cards for Daisy by pandorasecho
Photo 2631

Cards for Daisy

The granddaughter turns 11 on the 28th. Unbelievable!

These two cards are copied from a YouTube tutorial by Rebel Unicorn Crafts
https://youtube.com/shorts/bFdxn-awLzA?si=D9iHYpm1LD9nk0wr
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
720% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful cards… made with love
April 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A brilliant birthday card design.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact