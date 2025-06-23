Previous
T-Rex Cypress by pandorasecho
Photo 2688

T-Rex Cypress

Base of Skater Hill, Crescent City, CA
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Dixie Goode

ace
@pandorasecho
I began here on August 6, 2011 after being invited on a postcard I received from Mrs.Smith in postcrossing project. I have been fortunate to...
736% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
I like how the t.rex came out
June 23rd, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
@monikozi thank you. It’s weird because there is one sculpted only by wind that is shaped like this.
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact